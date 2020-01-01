USMNT cancel Qatar camp because of Middle East security concerns

The training camp will be moved because of the developing situation in the region

U.S Soccer has cancelled the camp in after tension in the Middle East region increased following the death of Iranian general Qasem Suleimani.

A US-led drone strike killed the politician in Iraq on Thursday with fears that Americans will be targeted in the Middle East region as retaliation.

The U.S football governing body decided to scrap the camp on Friday, releasing a statement through their official media channels.

"Due to the developing situation in the region, U.S. Soccer has decided to postpone traveling to for the Men’s National Team’s scheduled January training camp," the U.S Soccer statement read.

"In the meantime, we are working on alternative arrangements in preparation for the match against on February 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

"We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar’s world-class facilities and hospitality.”

There is no official threat to Americans in the Middle East but the situation could change rapidly as the U.S and Iran continue to have conflict.

USMNT had planned to use the Aspire Academy training facility in Doha from January 5-25 with the 23 US-based footballers and two foreign-located players expected to attend the camp.

It will now be held somewhere in the U.S, with the location yet to be determined by the federation.

The camp will likely commence after the planned January 5 start date with some staff and equipment already being sent to Qatar for the initial event.

It will serve as preparation for the USMNT's friendly against Costa Rica in Southern California on February 1.

The USMNT also have an exhibition match scheduled against finalist the on March 26 in Eindhoven.

Having missed qualification to the 2018 World Cup in , the USMNT are looking to build to make sure they are involved in Qatar 2022.

However, they were beaten 1-0 by in the 2019 Gold Cup final and only just squeezed through the Concacaf Nations League group following a 2-0 defeat to Canada.