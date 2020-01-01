Upamecano sees red as Collins’ Paderborn dent RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga hopes

The defender of Bissau-Guinean descent was given his marching orders as the Red Bulls’ title hopes suffered a massive setback on Saturday

Dayot Upamecano was sent off as ’s title ambitions dipped following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against struggling Paderborn.

The Bissau-Guinean was shown the way out in the first half for a second caution and that proved costly for the Red Bulls’ maiden German top-flight diadem march.

Leipzig came into the game in high spirits following a comprehensive 4-2 away triumph at FC Cologne on Monday.

They looked to be heading for another routine win as Patrik Schick found the net after 27 minutes – profiting from Timo Werner’s assist.

However, Upamecano’s early dismissal brought about an adverse chance in fortune for Julian Nagelsmann’s men.

The 21-year-old was booked earlier for a professional foul, but he saw the wrong eye of referee Deniz Aytekin after expressing his frustration at losing out to Streli Mamba, before grumpily kicking the ball away to get dismissed in the 43rd minute – his second-ever red card in his professional career.

Upamecano picks up his second yellow and is sent off.



This numerical disadvantage fuelled the visitors in the second-half as they threatened the Red Bull backline.

’s Christopher Antwi-Adjei missed two great chances to level for Steffen Baumgart’s team.

Paderborn’s persistence paid off as Christian Strohdiek's stoppage-time goal earned the relegation-threatened team a valuable away point.

The result serves as a consolation having recorded their worst ever defeat in the history of the German top-flight losing 6-1 to , albeit they remain at the base of the league table with 20 points from 30 appearances so far this term.

Just like Antwi-Adjei, international Jamilu Collins was on parade from start to finish – his 26th appearance of the season, while on-loan defender Mohamed Drager of was an unused substitute.

youth international and DR Congo prospect Christopher Nkunku was handed a starter’s role by manager Nagelsmann but was replaced by Mali’s Amadou Haidara in the 58th minute.

Ibrahima Konate was an unused substitute as well as Anglo-Nigerian Ademola Lookman who has featured in just nine games this season for Leipzig.

RB Leipzig, who remain third in the German elite division log, would hope to revive their fading title hopes as guests of on Friday, while Paderborn would be aiming to end their 12-game run without a win against a day later.