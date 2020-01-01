Ujah helps Union Berlin end eight-game winless run against Ehizibue’s Koln

The 29-year-old Nigeria international played a part as the Iron Ones secured an away victory at RheinEnergieStadion

Anthony Ujah featured as Union Berlin clinched a narrow 2-1 win against Kingsley Ehizibue’s Koln in Saturday’s game.

The Super Eagles player was afforded his 21st league appearance this season at RheinEnergieStadion but started the game from the bench.

The 29-year-old forward made a second-half appearance to help Urs Fischer’s side end an eight-game winless run, having last won against on February 24.

More teams

The Iron Ones hit the ground running in the encounter and could have been rewarded for their efforts in the 33rd minute when the centre referee handed them a penalty but after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR) the decision was revoked.

They, however, opened the scoring six minutes after the incident through Marvin Friedrich, who headed past goalkeeper Timo Horn, after benefitting from Christopher Trimmel’s assist.

A few minutes into the second half, Sebastian Andersson came close to doubling the lead with a fine header which was saved by Horn.

In his quest to secure a comfortable lead, manager Fischer brought on international Ujah for Andersson in the 63rd minute while Koln’s Ehizibue, who was handed a starting role made way for Kingsley Schindler.

However, it was Christian Gentner, who doubled the Iron Ones’ lead five minutes after Ehizibue was replaced firing home from Marius Buelter’s assist.

Jhon Cordoba scored a late effort for Koln a moment before full-time which only ended up as a mere consolation as their visitors secured all three points.

With the result, Union Berlin are 13th on the Bundesliga table with 35 points from 31 games behind the Billy Goats, who edged them by goal difference.

Ujah has now made 25 appearances across all competitions for the Iron Ones in this campaign, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Article continues below

The centre-forward will hope to deliver a more impactful showing for Berlin when they take on Jamilu Collins’ Paderborn in their next outing on Tuesday.

Ehizibue, meanwhile, will be expected to continue his consistent displays for Koln, having featured in 29 games across all competitions for his side since joining them last summer from PEC Zwolle.

The defender, who was recently handed his first Super Eagles call-up, will hope to feature for 90 minutes in their next league game against on Wednesday.