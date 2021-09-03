Uganda draw proves Kenya aren't ready for the World Cup

The Harambee Stars secured a point from their opening fixture at home, but did the team look convincing enough to claim the ticket?

Kenya’s Harambee Stars played out a dour draw against neighbours Uganda in their opening match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign on Thursday.

It was a game of few chances and lacked, from a Kenyan perspective, the spark to inspire any hope that the Harambee Stars are ready to challenge for the group’s ticket to Qatar next year.

In this feature, Goal's Dennis Mabuka analyses the game and lays bare the fact that, on account of Thursday’s display, Kenya will have a mountain to climb and will require a complete reinvention if they are to give a good account of themselves under coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

Squad selection gone wrong

As soon as Mulee had named his squad for the double-header against Uganda and Rwanda, a quick look at the team left many questions as to what the thinking really was.

Leaving old feet in captain Victor Wanyama, who is currently enjoying a good run of form with CF Montreal in Major Soccer League, former Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata and winger Ayub Timbe (who recently parted ways with Vissel Kobe of Japan), Anthony Akumu of Kaizer Chiefs among other experienced players did not bode well among those who understand what the World Cup qualifiers are.

At 30 years, Wanyama still deserves a place in Mulee’s squad, he always leads by example when in action and his commanding style of play in the middle of the pack always gives room to players deployed in the wings to move more upfront.

In such cases, more dangerous balls are crossed into the opponents’ area, and since Wanyama has never announced his retirement from international football, Mulee should think twice and give him another chance.

While one would also understand that Mulee is trying to bring in fresh blood into the team, Thursday’s performance has made clear the coach’s decision to leave out experienced players, and unless he tweaks his tactics to blend experience and fresh blood then there is no possibility of this team going anywhere.

Where's the creativity?

The exclusion of creative players from the squad created problems throughout the game, with skipper Michael Olunga clearly the main victim of this handicap as he was starved of the ball and had little impact in the game.

The lack of players who thrive on the space in the wings to bring in balls into the box and cause defenders problems exposed Mulee’s team to being nothing but one-dimensional and boring, with very few chances.

Football purists would make a case that with such an approach, the Stars will struggle to get the much-needed goals from the midfield to make up for the lack of goals coming from the frontmen.

The squad is very thin and will not thrive in this campaign; the attacking stats from that match should be embarrassing to a coach of Mulee's calibre.

Where is Oliech's successor?

Kenyans were fidgeting, especially those old enough to remember how the Harambee Stars qualified for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia, to see the team clueless and lacking the hunger to conjure up anything meaningful.

The long and short of this is that Dennis Oliech, who managed 76 appearances for Kenya and scored 34 goals, is yet to be replaced in this squad.

There is no big striker who can bully the opponent’s defence and take the responsibility to carry the team when nothing else is working for the collective.

To be honest, this is by no means disrespectful to Olunga and the other players, but it's just the plain truth deduced from the fare we were served up on Thursday.

Failure to work to the team's abilities

Mulee picked a squad that has serious deficiencies, and he needs to deploy tactics that will bring out the best from his players.

However, from what we have seen, the strategy and the game approach is more of a burden. Consequently, the players are not enjoying their football.

The tactics are not working because the players are not at the level demanded by the Mulee system. In other words, Kenneth Muguna cannot play to Messi standards by merely donning the number 10 jersey, so Mulee cannot be fitting square pegs in round holes and expect anything efficiently.

Lack of proper friendly matches

This will sound like a broken record, but the lack of adequate warm-up fixtures is now becoming a malaise that reflects badly upon the Football Kenya Federation, which is responsible for organising friendly matches and all other logistical details of the Harambee Stars.

It cannot fly that a national team preparing for a World Cup qualifier are playing, with all due respect, Tusker, and the likes, rather than more substantial opposition.

While Kenya were struggling to beat the Brewers, the Cranes were in Ethiopia where they played against the hosts in a game they lost 2-1 but took some important lessons from it.

These are pertinent issues that need to be addressed in the Harambee Stars camp, and urgently so if Kenyans are to draw any inspiration or hope of seeing something better from this team in the remaining matches involving Rwanda and Mali.

In the absence of urgent decisions ahead of the next round of matches, Kenya could surprisingly become the whipping boys of the group...but only time will vindicate or disprove this analysis.