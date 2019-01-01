UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second leg highlights

Here are the highlights from the second leg of the major Round of 32 matches that unfolded on Friday..

The Round of 32 of the UEFA came to a close on Friday with the second leg matches. Watch the highlights from the games that involved the big teams:

1) 3-0 BATE (3-1 agg): Arsenal eased into the last 16 of the Europa League with a 3-0 win at Emirates Stadium to turn their tie against BATE on its head. Unai Emery's men were miserable in the away leg last week as they were beaten 1-0, but an aggregate 3-1 triumph was secured with a minimum of fuss after cancelling out the deficit early.

2) 3-0 (5-1 agg): Chelsea warmed up for the EFL Cup final with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Malmo to secure a place in the Europa League's last 16, winning 5-1 on aggregate. Olivier Giroud and Ross Barkley, who were both on target in establishing a a 2-1 first-leg advantage in seven days ago, grabbed second-half goals before Callum Hudson-Odoi marked his recall with the third.

3) 1-0 (3-0 agg): Celtic had Jeremy Toljan sent off in the first half as they were eliminated from the Europa League in a 1-0 defeat at Valencia on Thursday, losing 3-0 on aggregate.

4) Milan 4-0 (5-0 agg) : Inter made light work of Mauro Icardi's continued absence as they booked their place in the Europa League last 16 with a routine 4-0 win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday.