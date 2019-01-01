UEFA Europa League Highlights: Manchester United, Arsenal & other major games from matchday 5

Watch all the highlights from the major games from matchday 5 in the UEFA Europa League....

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is nearing conclusion. Matchday 5 produced some intense action with a young side getting beaten by Astana while also lost to .

Watch the highlights from the major matches right here:

1) Astana 2-1 Manchester United

Astana came from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in Nur-Sultan as a dream outing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's youngsters turned sour.

2) Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt:

Daichi Kamada's second-half brace secured a 2-1 Europa League win for Eintracht Frankfurt and piled further pressure on Arsenal head coach Unai Emery.

3) 3-1 :

Celtic sealed top spot in Europa League Group E with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Rennes on Thursday.

4) Braga 3-3 :

Wolves were left stunned by Braga's second-half revival as both sides sealed progress to the last 32 of the Europa League following a 3-3 draw.

5) 2-2 :

Record-breaker Alfredo Morelos hit a brilliant brace but could not secure Rangers' place in the last 32 of the Europa League in a gripping 2-2 draw at Feyenoord on Thursday.

6) 2-0 Qarabag:

Goals from Bryan Gil and Moanes Dabour helped Sevilla ease to a 2-0 win over Qarabag in the UEFA Europa League.