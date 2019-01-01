UEFA Europa League Matchday 2: Highlights
The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League is well and truly underway. Matchday 2 produced intense football, which included a terrific win for Arsenal and a draw for Manchester United
Watch the highlights of major Europa League matches right here:
1) Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liege: Arsenal made it six points from a possible six in the Europa League this season with a 4-0 victory over Standard Liege on Thursday.
2) AZ 0-0 Manchester United: Manchester United's struggles in front of goal continued as they laboured to a 0-0 Europa League draw away to AZ.
3) Besiktas 0-1 Wolves: Willy Boly struck in the 93rd minute as Wolves claimed a superb 1-0 Europa League victory away at Besiktas on Thursday.
4) Young Boys 2-1 Rangers: Christian Fassnacht fired a stoppage-time winner to spark wild celebrations from Young Boys as they beat Rangers 2-1 in the Europa League.
5) Wolfsberger 1-1 Roma: Serie A giants Roma were held to an away draw by Wolfsberger in the Europa League.
6) Sevilla 1-0 APOEL: Javier Hernandez scored a first half winner as Sevilla edged APOEL in a tight Europa League clash.