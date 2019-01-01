UEFA Europa League Matchday 2: Highlights

Watch all the highlights from the UEFA Europa League games on Matchday 2...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is well and truly underway. Matchday 2 produced intense football, which included a terrific win for and a draw for

Watch the highlights of major Europa League matches right here:

1) Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liege: Arsenal made it six points from a possible six in the Europa League this season with a 4-0 victory over Standard Liege on Thursday.

2) AZ 0-0 Manchester United: Manchester United's struggles in front of goal continued as they laboured to a 0-0 Europa League draw away to AZ.

3) 0-1 : Willy Boly struck in the 93rd minute as Wolves claimed a superb 1-0 Europa League victory away at Besiktas on Thursday.

4) 2-1 : Christian Fassnacht fired a stoppage-time winner to spark wild celebrations from Young Boys as they beat Rangers 2-1 in the Europa League.

5) Wolfsberger 1-1 : giants Roma were held to an away draw by Wolfsberger in the Europa League.

6) 1-0 APOEL: Javier Hernandez scored a first half winner as Sevilla edged APOEL in a tight Europa League clash.