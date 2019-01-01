UEFA Europa League Matchday 1: Highlights from major matches

Watch the highlights from the major matches in last night's UEFA Europa League games...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA got off to a great start last night.

got themselves a narrow win over Astana while eased past in their respective campaign openers.

Watch the highlights from matches involving the top teams here:

1) Manchester United 1-0 Astana: Mason Greenwood's first senior goal earned a callow Manchester United team a stuttering 1-0 home win over Astana in their opening Europa League fixture on Thursday.

2) Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka put 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt to the sword as Arsenal began their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 victory at the Commerzbank-Arena.

3) 1-0 : Sheyi Ojo scored with a blistering strike to help Rangers to a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord, giving Steven Gerrard the tribute he wanted to former captain Fernando Ricksen.

4) 1-1 : Ryan Christie kept his cool from the penalty spot to earn Celtic a 1-1 Europa League draw at Rennes.

5) 4-0 : Edin Dzeko, Nicolo Zaniolo and Justin Kluivert were all on the scoresheet as Roma started their Europa League campaign with a thumping win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

6) FC 2-1 : A Francisco Soares double was enough for FC Porto to net all three points in their Europa League opener against 's Young Boys.