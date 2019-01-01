UEFA Europa League: How to watch Chelsea vs Slavia Prague LIVE?
The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals is about to culminate with the second leg taking place on Friday.
English giants Chelsea are set to host Slavia Prague at the Stamford Bridge and will look to seal their spot in the final four. Chelsea are defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg and will need to be wary of a fightback from Slavia.
Viewers in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia and Laos will be able to watch the live stream of the the game on all platforms of Goal .
Apart from the website, the match will be streamed LIVE on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms in the above-mentioned countries.
April 19, Friday
Chelsea v Slavia Prague – Venue: Stamford Bridge, Kick-Off at 2:00 AM (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3:00 AM (Philippines).
The streaming links shall be made available on the Facebook and Twitter platforms of Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos before the game.
Watch the game LIVE on Goal's social media platforms:
Goal Thailand
Goal Philippines
Goal Cambodia
Goal Laos
Viewers are requested to keep an eye on the above platforms to be able to view the live streams of the mouthwatering fixture.