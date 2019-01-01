UEFA Europa League: How to watch Arsenal vs Napoli LIVE?
The UEFA Europa League is back with a quarter-final lineup featuring mouth-watering clashes between some of the most exciting teams in Europe.
The big names involved are Arsenal and Chelsea, the two English clubs, who will take on Napoli and Slavia Praha respectively in their final-eight match-up on Friday (April 12). The two remaining Spanish clubs in the competition, Villareal and Valencia, will face each other for a spot in the semi-final. Benfica and Eintracht Frankfut will take each other on, looking to continue their magical European journey.
Viewers in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia and Laos will be able to watch the live stream of the the biggest quarter-final clash between Arsenal and Napoli on all platforms of Goal .
Apart from the website, the match will be streamed LIVE on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms in the above-mentioned countries.
April 12, Friday
Arsenal vs Napoli – Venue: Emirates Stadium, Kick-Off at 2:00 AM (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3:00 AM (Philippines).
The streaming links shall be made available on the Facebook and Twitter platforms of Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos before the game.
Watch the game LIVE on Goal's social media platforms:
Goal Thailand
Goal Philippines
Goal Cambodia
Goal Laos
Viewers are requested to keep an eye on the above platforms to be able to view the live streams of the mouthwatering fixture.