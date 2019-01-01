UEFA Europa League: How to watch Arsenal vs Napoli LIVE?

Watch Arsenal's Europa League fixture against Napoli LIVE on all platforms of Goal in Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos....

The UEFA is back with a quarter-final lineup featuring mouth-watering clashes between some of the most exciting teams in Europe.

The big names involved are and , the two English clubs, who will take on and Slavia Praha respectively in their final-eight match-up on Friday (April 12). The two remaining Spanish clubs in the competition, Villareal and , will face each other for a spot in the semi-final. and Eintracht Frankfut will take each other on, looking to continue their magical European journey.

Viewers in , , Cambodia and Laos will be able to watch the live stream of the the biggest quarter-final clash between Arsenal and Napoli on all platforms of Goal .

Apart from the website, the match will be streamed LIVE on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms in the above-mentioned countries.

April 12, Friday

Arsenal vs Napoli – Venue: Emirates Stadium, Kick-Off at 2:00 AM (Laos, and Cambodia), 3:00 AM (Philippines).

Click Here to watch on site

The streaming links shall be made available on the Facebook and Twitter platforms of Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos before the game.

Viewers are requested to keep an eye on the above platforms to be able to view the live streams of the mouthwatering fixture.