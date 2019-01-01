Eden Hazard could light up the field in Chelsea colours for one last time

The Belgian could be playing his last game in Chelsea colours as Real Madrid move is imminent ....

As London rivals and gear up for their biggest game of the season, Eden Hazard could be staring at his last appearance with the Blues.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to and Chelsea might just have to accept the inevitable.

Hazard will be looking to ensure that the tears of sorrow running down the face of Chelsea faithfuls are mixed with that of ecstasy and nostalgia as he hopes to light up the field in Chelsea colours for one last time.

The 28-year-old has won everything in with Chelsea – the Premier League in the 2014/15 and 2016/17 season, the in 2018 and the EFL Cup in 2015. The has eluded the magician at Chelsea, but he now has a chance to finish things at the European level just how he started in his debut season – by winning the .

The Blues last won the competition in the 2012/13 season but Hazard was not the cynosure of that team. However, currently, Hazard is the heartbeat of Chelsea.

Hazard has scored 108 goals from 351 appearances for Chelsea across all competition throughout the seven seasons he has been with the club. He is widely accepted as one of the world's best playmakers and he has been on fire this season, providing 15 assists in the Premier League. No player in the top five European Leagues has provided more.

Hazard has arguably been Chelsea’s best player this decade and he will be eager to top it by handing them the Europa League trophy while their fiercest rivals stand helplessly and applaud him for his wonderful career in England.

Having spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, Hazard will want to ensure that he bids adieu to the Blues with a title if the rumours of him moving to Madrid are true.

