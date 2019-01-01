UEFA Champions League Highlights: Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona & games from matchday 5

Watch all the highlights from the second set of UEFA Champions League games on Matchday 5...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is nearing conclusion. The second set of eight matches on matchday 5 produced goals galore, with thumping . were held at Anfield by while and played out a thrilling draw at Mestalla.

Watch all the highlights right here:

1) Barcelona 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Lionel Messi starred on his 700th appearance for the club as Barcelona comfortably beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at home to progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

2) Valencia 2-2 Chelsea:

Valencia and Chelsea played out a thrilling draw, with Daniel Wass getting a fortunate late leveller for the hosts.

3) Liverpool 1-1 Napoli:

Both Liverpool and Napoli wanted a win to secure their place in the last 16, but the points were ultimately shared in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

4) 0-2 :

Ajax relocated their Champions League swagger to go top of Group H with a 2-0 win over Lille.

5) Slavia Prague 1-3 :

Inter's Champions League fate is in their own hands after Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku inspired a 3-1 win at Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

6) 2-2 :

Emil Forsberg scored two late goals, including a 96th-minute equaliser, to send RB Leipzig through to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-2 draw against Benfica.

7) 1-4 Salzburg:

Salzburg cruised past Genk 4-1 on Wednesday to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the last 16 of the Champions League.

8) Zenit 2-0 :

Zenit reinvigorated their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Lyon in St Petersburg.