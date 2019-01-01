UEFA Champions League Matchday 4: Highlights from Wednesday
The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is well and truly underway. The first set of eight matches on matchday 4 produced goals galore, with Chelsea and Ajax playing out an eight-goal thriller. Borussia Dortmund edged a five-goal thriller and more.
Watch all the highlights right here:
1) Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Inter: Achraf Hakimi scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came from 2-0 down to beat Inter 3-2 and give themselves a major boost in the Champions League.
2) Chelsea 4-4 Ajax: Chelsea battled back from three goals down to earn a 4-4 draw in Tuesday's thrilling Champions League clash with Ajax, who were made to pay for two red cards at Stamford Bridge as the hosts were denied a dramatic winner by VAR.
3) Liverpool 2-1 Genk: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continued his fine form in front of goal by getting the winner as Liverpool saw off Genk 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, meaning the Reds usurp Napoli at the top of Group E.
4) Napoli 1-1 Salzburg: Napoli missed the opportunity to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stages as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Salzburg at the San Paolo on Tuesday.
5) Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Prague: Barcelona did nothing to ease the pressure on coach Ernesto Valverde as they were held to a 0-0 Champions League draw by Slavia Prague in another uninspiring performance at Camp Nou.
6) Valencia 4-1 Lille: A stunning 30-yard strike from Geoffrey Kondogbia highlighted Valencia's 4-1 come-from-behind Champions League Group H victory against Lille on Wednesday.
7) Zenit 0-2 RB Leipzig: Diego Demme and Marcel Sabitzer earned RB Leipzig a 2-0 victory at Zenit that edged Julian Nagelsmann's side closer to qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League.
8) Lyon 3-1 Benfica: Lyon's resurgence under Rudi Garcia continued as the Ligue 1 club recorded a 3-1 Champions League triumph over Benfica.