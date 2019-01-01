UEFA Champions League Matchday 4: Highlights from Thursday

Watch all the highlights from the final set of UEFA Champions League games on Matchday 4...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is well and truly underway. The second set of eight matches on matchday 4 produced exciting action, with wins for and while produced a stunning late goal to beat Lokomotiv.

Watch all the highlights right here:

1) Real Madrid 6-0 : Rodrygo Goes scored a perfect hat-trick and Karim Benzema also hit a double as Real Madrid took a huge step towards reaching the Champions League last 16 with an emphatic 6-0 win over Galatasaray.

2) 1-1 : Manchester City finished with Kyle Walker in goal as their progression to the Champions League knockout stages was stalled by Atalanta in a dramatic 1-1 draw.

3) 1-0 : Mauro Icardi continued his fine scoring form to send Paris Saint-Germain through to the last 16 of the Champions League with an unconvincing 1-0 home victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday.

4) Bayern Munich 2-0 Olympiacos: Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic were on target as Bayern Munich started the post Niko Kovac era with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos that secured qualification for the Champions League last 16.

5) 1-2 Juventus: Douglas Costa sent Juventus through to the last 16 of the Champions League with a brilliant 93rd-minute winner in a 2-1 away victory over Lokomotiv Moscow.

6) 0-4 : Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham beat Red Star Belgrade 4-0 on Wednesday to end their barren away run and close in on a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

7) 3-3 : Shakhtar Donetsk scored twice in stoppage time to secure a pulsating 3-3 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League Group C on Wednesday.

8) 2-1 : Bayer Leverkusen breathed life into their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid at the BayArena on Wednesday.