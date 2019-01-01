UEFA Champions League Matchday 3: Highlights from Thursday

Watch all the highlights from the second set of UEFA Champions League games on Matchday 3...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is well and truly underway. The second set of eight matches on matchday 3 saw some intense games, with , Milan and coming away with wins.

Watch all the highlights right here:

1) 0-1 Chelsea: Michy Batshuayi's late strike earned Chelsea a 1-0 win at Ajax in Wednesday's Champions League Group H encounter in Amsterdam.

2) Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona: Lionel Messi set a new Champions League record as Barcelona laboured to a fortunate 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague in Group F.

3) Inter 2-0 : Inter got their first Champions League victory under Antonio Conte on Wednesday as they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at San Siro.

4) 1-4 : Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reintroduced himself to the Champions League in style with two goals in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Genk.

5) Salzburg 2-3 : Dries Mertens scored a goal in each half as Napoli beat Salzburg 3-2 in an entertaining Champions League encounter to stay on top of Group E.

6) 1-1 : Jonathan Ikone scored in second-half stoppage-time to rescue a 1-1 draw for Lille against 10-man Valencia.

7) 2-1 Zenit: Excellent second-half goals from Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer saw RB Leipzig claim an impressive 2-1 Champions League win over Zenit.

8) 2-1 : Benfica claimed their first Champions League win of the season as Anthony Lopes' howler helped them overcome Lyon 2-1 on Wednesday.