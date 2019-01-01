UEFA Champions League Matchday 3: Highlights from Wednesday

Watch all the highlights from the first set of UEFA Champions League games on Matchday 3...

The group stages of the 2019-20 UEFA is well and truly underway. The first set of eight matches on matchday 3 produced goals galore, with PSG, and all hitting five goals in their games.

Watch all the highlights right here:

1) 2-1 : Paulo Dybala came to Juventus' rescue with two late goals as they came from behind to defeat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in the Champions League.

2) Olympiacos 2-3 : Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 3-2 win over Olympiacos in Champions League Group B on Tuesday.

3) Manchester City 5-1 : Raheem Sterling scored a second-half hat-trick as Manchester City moved closer to securing their progression from Champions League Group C with an emphatic 5-1 win over Atalanta.

4) 0-5 : Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 5-0 win over Club Brugge in Tuesday's Champions League Group A clash.

5) 0-1 : Toni Kroos' deflected first-half strike was enough to secure Real Madrid a 1-0 win at Galatasaray, giving Los Blancos their first Champions League victory of the season.

6) Tottenham 5-0 : Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored doubles to ease the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino and kick-start Tottenham's Champions League campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.

7) 1-0 : Alvaro Morata moved Atletico Madrid a step closer to the Champions League knockout phase by securing a 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

8) 2-2 : A late goal from substitute Dodo spared Shakhtar Donetsk's blushes as the Ukrainian champions salvaged a 2-2 draw at home to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday.