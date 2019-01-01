UEFA Champions League: Manuel Neuer under pressure over Germany role?

Manuel Neuer 's recent performances and his place in the Germany national team has come under scrutiny...

Ever since his 2010 World Cup heroics, FC goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been a mainstay in the national team under head coach Joachim Low.

Neuer, now 33, has been such a consistent performer for his club and country that his place in the team has rarely been questioned, that is, until recently.

The rise of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been phenomenal and since his move to FC , the former goalkeeper has earned plaudits for his fine displays in between the sticks and is now regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Being six years younger to Neuer, Ter Stegen was also recently nominated for The Best Goalkeeper award alongside 's Ederson and eventual winner, 's Alisson Becker.

What set Neuer back was an unfortunate injury a few years ago, which severely restricted his playing time for FC Bayern during the 2017/18 league season. He made only three starts that season and questions over his future with the Germany national team piled up.

He soon made a return the following season but the competition for places in the German national team had only increased. Ter Stegen was waiting on the wings and still is, as Low has so far chosen to continue with the Bayern custodian over the Barcelona keeper.

Neuer's displays in goal for FC Bayern will be thoroughly scrutinized and Low will be keeping a close eye on how things pan out at the club level. The pressure is on the experienced goalie after Ter Stegen publicly voiced his disappointment over the team selection. "It is not easy to find an explanation as I am giving the best account of myself in each game to make the decision more difficult," the Barcelona custodian had said.

Neuer hit back at his teammate's comments and he was supported by FC Bayern president Uli Hoeness, who stunningly retorted by saying "We would never accept that [Ter Stegen replacing Neuer as No.1]. [If Bayern are informed of the change] before it happens, we won't send any players to the national team anymore."

Article continues below

The recent exclusion of FC Bayern players Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels (who has since joined ) from the national team is a warning. Neuer, who has 89 Germany caps and has made over 340 appearances for Bayern since joining in 2011, has his task cut out to ensure that he is not the next in line.

As Bayern take on in a high-profile UEFA game, Neuer will be looking to make his own stamp in the game and ensure Ter Stegen is kept waiting.

Here's how to watch Tottenham v Bayern and other UEFA Champions League matches LIVE from SouthEast Asia