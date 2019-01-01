Iker Casillas looks to peak in the second wind of his career

The former Real Madrid custodian has a chance to peak in the second chapter of his career but needs to be at his best against Liverpool ...

After completing a comeback against in the last-16 of the , now face a tough side in their quest for European glory. The Portuguese side have been presented an opportunity to avenge their elimination last season. Liverpool beat them 5-0 on aggregate, scoring all five of the goals at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Among many players licking lips at the prospect of dishing out revenge, stands a calm figure eager to make the best of the second wind he has found in his career - Iker Casillas.

At the age of 37, Casillas has shown that there is still a lot of fight left in him as he enters the final bout of his career. The Spaniard has won three Champions League titles with in 1999/2000, 2001/02 and 2013/14.

He would be looking to put another feather in his cap by helping Porto defeat the team which humiliated them last season.

To achieve this, the Madrid legend will have to play two of the best games of his life to get past the hurdle presented by Liverpool. In Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the Reds boast of one of the fiercest front-lines in the world.

It would be safe to assume that Liverpool will be on the front-foot for majority of the tie and hence Casillas will be the busier keeper over the two legs. It truly will be a great test of composure for the veteran keeper who has been enjoying purple spell for the Portuguese side of late.

Casillas' reactions and reflexes will have to be on point in order to help Porto cause an upset over Liverpool.

The World Cup winner has won the league with Porto in the 2016/17 season and has a chance to repeat the feat again. However, he would be relishing the chance to go on a deep run in the Champions League.

