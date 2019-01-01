UEFA Champions League: How to watch live streaming of Ajax v Tottenham & Liverpool v Barcelona
A week after Ajax and Barcelona won the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clashes against Tottenham and Liverpool respectively, the finalists will be decided this week as the second leg unfolds.
Ajax traveled to London and scored an away goal against Tottenham in a 1-0 win, while Barcelona were a class apart in taking down Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou.
Viewers in Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia and Laos will be able to watch the live stream of both the UEFA Champions League clashes on all platforms of Goal.
Apart from the website, the live streaming of the two UEFA Champions League matches will be available on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms of Goal Thailand, Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos.
May 8, Wednesday
Liverpool v Barcelona – Anfield, 2.00 am (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3.00 am (Philippines)
May 9, Thursday
Ajax v Tottenham – Amsterdam Arena, 2.00 am (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3.00 am (Philippines)
The streaming links shall be made available on the Facebook and Twitter platforms of Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos on the two matchdays.
Viewers are requested to keep an eye on the above platforms on May 8 and May 9 to be able to view the live streams of the two mouthwatering fixtures.