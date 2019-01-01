UEFA Champions League: Can Jurgen Klopp do the unthinkable task - stop Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi is in scintillating form in the Champions League but Jurgen Klopp needs to shut him down...

head coach Jurgen Klopp's biggest nightmare ahead of his team's crucial 2018-19 UEFA semi-final tie against will be Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian magician has time and again created something out of nothing in crucial European encounters. Messi leads the pack in the goalscorers' chart with 10 goals from seven starts in the Champions League.

Being one of the best in the world, it is not the goalscoring that Liverpool need to worry about. It's his movement, magnetic ball control and vision as well that will give defenders a difficult time. For Liverpool, this means placing added responsibility on one of their best players of the season, Virgil Van Dijk.

When the Dutch centre-back was asked about stopping Lionel Messi after Liverpool's win against in the last round, he said, "I don’t know, we’ll see. It’s going to be a great match-up for all of us."

The daring defender in Van Dijk will certainly be up for that challenge as he continues to establish himself as the best centre-back in Europe.

But it certainly isn't as easy as man-marking a player as technically outstanding as Messi is virtually impossible, given the talent he has to work his way around that. To stop Messi, Klopp will need his defence and midfield to work in tandem.

The midfielders will have to keep a close eye on Messi as he drops deep and they will have to close down passing lanes to the Argentinian. Van Dijk will need his partner to be vigilant about Suarez and Messi as the duo will try to work their spaces in the attacking third.

Article continues below

Dejan Lovren played the first leg against Porto and missed the second leg due to a bout of illness and Klopp will be hoping to have him back before this crucial fixture. Joel Matip has a huge task at his hand otherwise.

Shutting down Lionel Messi is one of the most difficult objectives to complete in the world of football. But Klopp's tactical mind will be busy at work for Liverpool as they don't have shortcuts.

