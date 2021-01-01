UEFA Champions League Final 2021: Which team will Rowllin Borges support?

The India international will be following the match from Qatar as he is on national duty...

Manchester City and Chelsea are to lock horns in the final of the UEFA Champions League that will be held at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday.

This will be City's maiden appearance in a UEFA Champions League final, whereas Chelsea will be hoping to lift the prestigious trophy for the second time in their history.

Injured Chelsea pair N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy could yet play a part in the Champions League final after making the Blues squad for Saturday's showpiece. The players' participation against Manchester City has been in doubt after they sustained fitness problems in Chelsea's last two Premier League clashes of the 2020-21 season.

However, Raheem Sterling reckons Manchester City are unstoppable if they play at their best. The England winger remains confident despite losing their last two matches to the Blues under Thomas Tuchel in the FA Cup semi-final and at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Mumbai City FC player Rowllin Borges will be keenly following the match from Qatar, as he is currently on national duty before the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Mumbai City midfielder Rowllin Borges thinks 3 players will make the difference for Man City against Chelsea in the Champions League final! 🤯#UCLfinal #UCL #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/VqcYA1iPOZ — Goal India (@Goal_India) May 28, 2021

Which team will Borges support?

The Mumbai City FC midfielder is a Real Madrid fan and is a bit disappointed that Los Blancos were ousted by Chelsea in the semi-finals. But in the finals, he will be rooting for Manchester City.

"Of course, I will be supporting Manchester City. To be honest, I like Real Madrid a lot. But I like Man City’s style of football. Their way of playing possessional football. I watch their EPL games. The final is a different game. The team who will take less pressure and more desirous to win will lift the trophy," he stated to Goal.

Which player is he looking forward to watching?

There are three players whom he thinks will make a difference in the final and all of them are from Pep Guardiola's team.

"I will be looking out for (Phil) Foden, (Kevin) De Bruyne, and (Riyad) Mahrez. All of them are midfielders," he quipped.