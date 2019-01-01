UEFA Champions League: Fernando Llorente - Tottenham Hotspur's knight in shining armour

Fernando Llorente has stepped up in important matches for Tottenham Hotspur this season in the absence of Harry Kane....

Fernando Llorente has been one of Mauricio Pochettino’s go-to men this season, especially when star striker Harry Kane has remained on the sidelines with injury.

The Spanish striker who has spent the majority of his time on the bench has stepped up whenever the team has needed a crisis-man. He has played 31 games in total this season out of which he has started in just nine games. But he has eight goals and five assists to his name. He has a goal or assist every 121.2 minutes in the Premier League.

In UEFA , Llorente has scored twice and both goals came in crucial knock-out fixtures against (Round of 16) and (quarterfinal).

Against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the round of 16 clash, Llorente came off the bench in the latter stages of the match and scored a late goal which helped his team seal a convincing 3-0 win over the German side.

But his most important contribution to the team was against Manchester City in the second leg of the quarterfinal where he scored the third goal for which eventually helped them advance to the semifinal.

The former striker stepped up when his team has needed him the most. Manchester City were leading 4-2 in the second leg of the quarter-final clash and had the scoreline remained same, The Cityzens would have qualified instead of Spurs. In the 73rd minute, Llorente got on the end of Kieran Trippier’s corner and bundled in the most important goal of Tottenham’s season so far.

Tthe Spanish forward has also contributed in other competitions. He scored a late winner against back in January. The game was heaidng for a draw at 1-1 but Llorente popped up with the winner in the 87th minute. The significance of that goal can be understood now as Tottenham have the advantage in the top four race with , and breathing down their necks.

Interestingly, Llorente has scored all his goals this season when Harry Kane has not played. Spurs, who are largely dependent on the English captain, have been bailed out by the Spanish player in big games.

With Heung-min Son suspended and Harry Kane out of action with injury in the first leg of the semifinal against , Llorente will have to take up the responsibility to add bite in Spurs' attack.

