UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals: First Leg Highlights

The first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA got off to an exciting start. Watch the highlights from the match:

1) 0 1: Donny Van de Beek's first-half goal was enough for an energetic Ajax to secure a first-leg advantage over Spurs on Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

2) 3 0: Lionel Messi's late brace took him to 600 Barcelona goals and ensured the LaLiga club took charge of their Champions League semi-final tie against Liverpool with a 3-0 first-leg win.