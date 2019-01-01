UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals: First Leg Highlights
Getty
The first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League got off to an exciting start. Watch the highlights from the match:
1) Tottenham 0 Ajax 1: Donny Van de Beek's first-half goal was enough for an energetic Ajax to secure a first-leg advantage over Spurs on Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
2) Barcelona 3 Liverpool 0: Lionel Messi's late brace took him to 600 Barcelona goals and ensured the LaLiga club took charge of their Champions League semi-final tie against Liverpool with a 3-0 first-leg win.