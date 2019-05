UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals: Second Leg Highlights

1) 4 0 (4-3 agg): Doubles from Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum fired Liverpool into their second consecutive Champions League final as Barcelona collapsed to an improbable 4-0 humiliation at Anfield.