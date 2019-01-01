Karim Benzema - Real Madrid's most consistent player in the post-Ronaldo era

The Frenchman has played a key role in leading Madrid's line in bad times and good ...

Karim Benzema has been one of the most influential players for in the last decade. While Cristiano Ronaldo basked in the glory of Madrid’s success, the Frenchman has also been very crucial to their European success in the last five years.

When the Portuguese legend swapped shirts for last season and Los Blancos decided against buying a replacement, Benzema knew that the onus was on him to carry the attack.

Despite Madrid’s poor season, the French striker scored 25 goals and provide eight assists in and the . He was their only bright spot in a poor season.

The four-time Champions League winner publicly claimed that Ronaldo’s departure would elevate him to the pedestal after years of playing for the Juventus star.

“Now I’m the one leading the attack. I used to play for Cristiano and I was trying to find him so that he could score even more goals,” said the Frenchman midway through last season. “I was under the radar, now it’s up to me to prove that I want to score goals,” he added.

Individually, Benzema has lived up to his words. He was their best player by some distance last season and has translated his form to the current season. The 31-year-old has been involved in 10 goals in the league this season, with seven goals and three assists.

It’s astonishing that the Frenchman is racking up good numbers every season, despite not playing the role of a traditional striker. Unlike a classic number 9, Benzema is heavily involved in the build-up, opening space for his team-mates and providing key-passes.

Madrid endured a harsh start to their Champions League campaign, dropping five points out of six in their first two games. But they recovered in time to defeat and claim the second spot after round three. That said, Zinedine Zidane’s men face a challenging task in the second phase of the fixtures, with breathing down their necks in anticipation of a slip-up.

As always, Benzema will have to play a crucial role in getting Madrid over the line in Europe.

