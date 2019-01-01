Fabinho - The fulcrum in Liverpool's midfield

The Brazilian has been crucial to Liverpool's good run and has fit in perfectly in Jurgen Klopp's system...

The importance of a defensive midfielder great at circulating possession is vastly understated. Fabinho has been a key element in Jurgen Klopp , thanks to his abilities falling in line with the manager's requirements.

Liverpool press high and like to win the ball in the opposition’s defensive third. Winning the ball high calls for the need of a player who can circulate possession under pressure and win duels in the event of a counter-press. This is where Fabinho comes of aid.

The Brazilian is adept at passing the ball short, has a wide passing range, and a good eye for a key-pass into the final third. His role is comparable to that of Andrea Pirlo, albeit more progressive.

The 26-year-old’s versatility makes him an indispensable player in the Liverpool squad. He can play as a deep-lying playmaker in a 4-3-3 system or as the right-defensive midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 double pivot. Either way, his skill-set of winning the ball in midfield and playing short passes is completely utilised.

Fabinho has registered 3.7 tackles per game in the and 2.5 in the Premier League. He also has 1.7 and 1.3 interceptions per game in Europe and respectively to complement those impressive numbers.

On the attacking front, the Brazilian boasts of 5.7 long balls per game and a healthy passing accuracy of 89.7 in the Champions League. He has only registered two assists this season, but this statistic hardly puts light on the crux of his game.

Fabinho is also skilled at holding the ball under pressure and releasing it at the most opportune moment. His footballing intelligence allows him to pick the right pass at the right moment and help his team launch the perfect attack.

Liverpool suffered a stutter initially this season in the Champions League, losing 2-0 to in the opener. But they recovered well by inflicting defeats on Redbull Salzburg and Gent and now occupy the second spot in the league.

With the high level of competition every season, it is imperative that The Reds finish as Group winners and Fabinho will be crucial in making it happen.

