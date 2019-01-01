Should Maurizio Sarri look to test Ronaldo-Higuain-Dybala trident?

The Italian manager has opted not to field the attacking triumvirate made up of some of the best strikers in the world...

Having qualified for the knock-out stage of the UEFA as group leaders with a game to spare, could not have asked for a better start to their campaign after being drawn in a challenging group that also included and .

Maurizio Sarri is spoilt for choices in the attacking department. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi, and Aaron Ramsey are some of his options in attack despite choosing not to include the experienced Mario Mandzukic from the Champions League squad.

Costa has been injury prone and is currently nursing one. It is surprising that the Italian boss has rarely shown the conviction to field a trident of Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain.

Dybala suffered heavily after Ronaldo’s arrival last season, but Sarri has shown that the Argentine is in his plans and has provided him enough playing-time. There are early signs that he could be the key to a positive campaign in Europe, apart from the Portuguese star’s brilliance in the business end of the season.

Higuain had a prolific stint with Juventus before he joined . He also has a great understanding with Sarri, having worked with him while at , Chelsea and now at the Bianconeri.

Dybala’s versatility provides the Italian manager a lot of tactical flexibility. He can choose to play him just behind the striking duo of Higuain and Ronaldo. He can also consider having Higuain in the centre, Ronaldo on the left and provide Dybala the freedom to start on the right and drift inwards and indulge in play-making.

In either case, the lack of pace on the wing could be a concern. This can be the possible reasoning behind Sarri’s reluctance to field this trident.

Article continues below

"Right now, playing three forwards is difficult due to the characteristics of the players," Sarri told a media conference. "You can't prohibit Dybala from dropping deep, and at the same time Cristiano's characteristics are not to play too central. We must take some precautions to fill the penalty area more.”

Sarri has been reluctant to use the attacking trident and it may not hurt to give the trio a chance to operate together in an inconsequential tie. The risk is low, and the return is high.

Here's how to watch Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen and other UEFA Champions League matches LIVE from SouthEast Asia