Tyler Onyango: Everton confirm starlet with Kenyan roots set for surgery

The 18-year-old will have surgery to repair an ankle fracture and ligament injury picked up in the Toffees' FA Youth Cup win over Man City

Harambee Stars prospect Tyler Onyango will have to undergo surgery after sustaining an ankle fracture and ligament injury while playing for Everton on Saturday.

The youngster was stretchered off during his side’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup after a challenge from Alex Robinson midway through the second half of the clash at the City Academy Stadium.

Everton have confirmed on their official website the 18-year-old will now undergo a procedure in London in the coming days to repair the ligament damage before beginning the rehabilitation process.

“Tyler [Onyango] will have surgery next week after sustaining a significant ankle fracture and ligament injury in Everton U18s’ 1-0 FA Youth Cup victory over Manchester City on Saturday,” read part of the statement from Everton.

“The 18-year-old midfielder will undergo a procedure in London in the coming days to repair the ligament damage before beginning the rehabilitation process.

“Onyango, who captained Everton in the Youth Cup win, suffered the injury 17 minutes from time at the City Academy Stadium. Onyango made his Everton first-team debut in January’s 3-0 FA Cup win against Sheffield Wednesday at Goodison Park.”

Onyango has been training with the senior side for some time, but will now spend an extended period on the sidelines recovering from this injury setback.

During his debut for the Toffees against Wednesday, Onyango replaced Andre Gomes in the 85th minute as he enjoyed his debut for the senior side as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Yerry Mina scored the three goals for his team to progress at the expense of the struggling Championship side.

After the game, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was impressed with the display of Onyango and told the club's official website: “Tyler [Onyango] is another good boy, with strength and ability.

“They have both done really well training with us, showing top attitudes and the desire to listen and learn. The other players respect what Thierry and Tyler are doing and were really excited to share this moment with them at the weekend.”

The starlet signed a three-year professional contract in July when he joined the U23 side at the club.