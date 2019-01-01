'Two champions, one trophy' - Twitter reacts to final day title drama between Man City and Liverpool
Fans are pleased with how the Premier League title race went down to the wire with the two closest rivals Manchester City and Liverpool grabbing comfortable wins.
Following Glenn Murray's opener for Brighton at the Amex Stadium, Manchester City bounced back from a goal down to lift their second consecutive league title, thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan.
Sadio Mane's double was not enough to secure Liverpool's first Premier League crown since 1990 as the Reds defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Anfield, but it secured a club-record 97 points in a single-league season.
The gap between champions City and Jurgen Klopp's men was just a point and football enthusiasts are thrilled with how the title fight played out over the course of the last few months.
Liverpool lost just one game the whole season and did not win the league, what a season' what a league.— Waciew (@waciew) May 12, 2019
Liverpool were really good but their strive only pushed and brought out the best of Man City— KY (@kayode_10) May 12, 2019
Congrats Man city— ♔Tefy♔☜ (@Ugo_Ogbulie) May 12, 2019
Congrats Liverpool.
Two Champions one Trophy.
Man united scam.#LIVWOL#BRHMAN#MUNCAR
Someone said @lfc finished with a strong 2•1 😂😂😂#LIVWOL— Iamking oge (@iamkingoge) May 12, 2019
From the bottom of my large heart, I feel so sorry for Liverpool fans,players and staff. They couldn’t win the league with 97 points and 1 defeat for a whole long ass season. It’s pathetic, rather unfortunate .🤦🏽♂️— Andrèjs (@Andrejs_dan) May 12, 2019
These Liverpool fans are very hopeful lots. I love how they held on till the end but you know they’ll never walk alone, they would not just walk away with the trophy 😁— Bibasucre (@ib_granville) May 12, 2019
No matter what happens i still love my LIVERPOOL #YNWA— Mabelconfectionaries (@tweetmabel) May 12, 2019
Manchester City - 1st Class (5.0)— Sirius Black (@datblacboi) May 12, 2019
Liverpool - Strong 2:1 (4.49)
Chelsea - 2:1 (3.7)
Tottenham - 2:1 (3.5)
Arsenal - 2:2 (3.48)
Manchester United - Strong Pass 😂😂😂 (1.7)
We gave it the best shot. Being perfect is not enough these days. #YNWA— SnailMan (@laurentdarl) May 12, 2019
I dunno how I’ll tell my children that Liverpool had the opportunity of winning the league twice and bottled both— Bloke (@Sir_Seaman) May 12, 2019
25 points gap between City and the team in 3rd. Imagine the #PremierLeague without Liverpool. City would have been declared Champions last December.— Adeola Amosun (@Adeolamanuel) May 12, 2019
Thank you @LFC
Congratulations @ManCity & @LFC— God's Own (@gloryalivechape) May 12, 2019
Oh how i wish they will just say #LIVERPOOL & #MANCITY should play against each other. Winner wins #PremierLeague trophy 😃 i pity for #LIVERPOOL 😋— Ebuka Ojukwu (@trendytoby) May 12, 2019
We fought till there was no battle in the @premierleague again this season. What a season! What a team! What a family! Liverpool ended with a strong second class upper. Hopefully we win the champions league to crown it off. #LIVWOL #bbcfootball #Liverpool #YNWAِ #PremierLeague— Solak (@solak_official) May 12, 2019
Congratulations @ManCity you deserve this win. You fought for it and remained resolute even when you were a few points behind. @LFC great job guys. Praying for you to lift the @ChampionsLeague . Two years of your consistency should be rewarded.Happy to be alive to see all this!!— Nwabueze Ukoha (@NwaUkoha) May 12, 2019