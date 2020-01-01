Twitter reacts to potential new Super Eagles away kit
Fans have taken to the social media to react to a potential new Nigeria away jersey which was revealed on Tuesday.
The proposed away kit is an improvement on the 2018 ware which was launched ahead of the World Cup in Russia and rated one of the best in the tournament.
The West African giants could sport the new away jersey when they face Sierra Leone in the second leg of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Freetown.
The game was expected to take place at the of the month before it was suspended, owing to coronavirus which is currently wreaking havoc across the world.
The potential jersey has generated mixed reactions from supporters of the three-time African champions.
#Nigeria’s 2020 away kit 🔥— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) March 17, 2020
📸 @Kits_Shop pic.twitter.com/wdMWdPY870
My concern is that bitter leaf color— Abstractor & Indexer (@officiel_salami) March 17, 2020
Which school is using this uniform— Richard Olarenwaju (@RichardOlarenw9) March 17, 2020
Big yay!!— Hugh Jackson (@Dyhildo) March 17, 2020
Is our flag now black white black?— Favour Chukwumdike (@Favsydyke07) March 17, 2020
Hmhm e no follow.