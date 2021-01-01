Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Twitter reacts as Rohr invites Musa ahead of Onuachu for Nigeria's Afcon qualifiers

Gbenga Adewoye
@Gregoal001
Paul Onuachu
Getty
Reactions keep coming in after the invitation of the Super Eagles captain at the expense of the in-form forward

Nigeria national team fans have reacted to Gernot Rohr’s squad selections for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

The three-time African champions will take on the Squirrels at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo on March 27 before facing the Crocodiles three days later at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The German tactician has included Ahmed Musa in his squad despite being without a club since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October.

The forward made a frantic effort to secure a club in January and came close to joining Premier League side West Bromwich Albion but a deal failed to materialize.

The fleet-footed winger has been a consistent performer for Nigeria and has rescued the Super Eagles from defeats on a number of occasions.

Rohr, meanwhile, has surprisingly left out Genk forward Paul Onuachu from his 24-man squad with the player only making the standby list.

The lanky attacker has bagged 26 goals and provided two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

The forward has struggled to replicate his eye-catching club performances with the Super Eagles in the past, having only scored one goal since he made his debut in 2019.

Fans have taken to social media to express their feelings with many of them, blasting the 67-year-old for his decisions.

 

 

