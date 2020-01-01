Twitter explodes as Sarr’s Watford end Liverpool's unbeaten run
Liverpool’s invincible run came to an end following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Watford.
After a goalless first-half, Jurgen Klopp’s men were silenced thanks to a commanding second-half display from the hosts.
Ismaila Sarr got a brace while Troy Deeney sealed the remarkable win with a third strike to end the Reds’ unbeaten run at 44 games.
Football fans took to social media to share their thoughts following the result.
Liverpool: We will be the invisibles this season.— KATERINA (@kaysMalawi) February 29, 2020
Watford: pic.twitter.com/bdq6ncBkqS
Unbeaten run ko, Temple run ni 🤣😂 #WATLIV— Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) February 29, 2020
Phew...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020
Whatever has a begining has an end. Watford 3-0 Liverpool.— Godwin D'Pundit ⚽™ (King Jesus' Hype Man) (@GodwinOdiko) February 29, 2020
Whatever has a begining has an end. Watford 3-0 Liverpool.— Godwin D'Pundit ⚽™ (King Jesus' Hype Man) (@GodwinOdiko) February 29, 2020
Watford, I speak into your life today. You shall not relegate this season in the mighty name of Jesus! 🙏— Kola Babs (@iamkoolkola) February 29, 2020
For the history, Ismaila Sarr scored twice against Liverpool! 🇸🇳 😍👏🏻— GoalsTV⚽️ (@goalstv3) February 29, 2020
FT: Watford 3-0 Liverpool #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/Bps7tWAeGp
Liverpool: We are the invincibles...— The Mosigisian 🇰🇪👑 (@mosigisis) February 29, 2020
Sarr:#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/XIGDYcE8f7
VAR officials trying to figure out a way to get Liverpool back into the game #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/TjeLxTsk9J— realNwaeze (@Michael75887983) February 29, 2020
Man utd to watford: take this 3 goals and go and give Liverpool.— DavidSoo (@Davidsoofficial) February 29, 2020
Watford: 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿
😂😂😂 #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/vzaNxNjj1f
Liverpool’s incredible unbeaten run sadly comes to an end. All credit to Watford, they were relentless and deserved all 3 points. We were poor, simple. Time to lick our wounds, take some shit from rival fans then focus on getting these last 4 wins and beating Atlético. #YNWA— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) February 29, 2020
Arsene Wenger entering the Watford dressing room after they beat liverpool and protected his invincible record pic.twitter.com/Q0JIkU51h3— El Fuego!! 👿🔥 (@Hivestylees) February 29, 2020
Watford fans right now pic.twitter.com/OnAUlJBjYT— J A D E ♡ (@JadeStamate) February 29, 2020
Watford have given @LFC their two toughest games of the season. They were bottom when they came to Anfield & 2nd bottom today. It just shows how strong the @premierleague is this season 😉 #WATLIV— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 29, 2020
We have Watford at home on the final day of the season.— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 29, 2020
Give them a guard of honour prior to kickoff. Give them the win if they need it to stay up. Do whatever is necessary. @Arsenal.