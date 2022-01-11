Turkey international Calik dies in car accident at age of 27 as Galatasaray and Konyaspor mourn tragic passing

Turkey international Ahmet Calik has been killed in a car accident at the age of 27.

Galatasaray and Konyaspor are among those to have expressed their sadness after the defender's tragic passing, with Calik having played eight times for his country between 2015 and 2017.

An investigation into what happened has been opened, with tributes pouring in from across the football community for a player that joined Konyaspor from Galatasaray in 2020 following a three-year stint with Istanbul-based heavyweights.

Messages of condolence

After learning of Calik’s death, the Turkish FA said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness that we learned that Ahmet Calik, football player of Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who also played in our national team, passed away as a result of a traffic accident. May Allah have mercy on the deceased.

“Our condolences to his family, relatives, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor Club and the Turkish football community.”

Muharrem Kasapoglu, Turkey’s minister for sport, added: “I have learned with deep regret that our national football player Ahmet Calik, who plays for Konyaspor, passed away in a traffic accident on the Ankara - Nigde highway.

“May God have mercy on the late Ahmet Calık, who also served in our national team. My condolences to his family, Konyaspor and the entire football community.”

Konyaspor'umuza geldiği ilk günden bu yana taraftarımızın ve şehrimizin sevgisini kazanan futbolcumuz Ahmet Çalık'ı kaybetmenin derin üzüntüsünü yaşıyoruz. Başta futbolcumuz Ahmet Çalık'ın ailesi olmak üzere hepimizin başı sağ olsun. pic.twitter.com/pmzD3SZhV6 — İttifak Holding Konyaspor (@konyaspor) January 11, 2022

The clubs that Calik represented have also posted messages of condolence on social media, with Konyaspor saying: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Calik, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor.

“Condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet Calik.”

Eski futbolcumuz Ahmet Çalık'ın vefat haberini derin bir üzüntüyle öğrenmiş bulunmaktayız. Merhuma Allah'tan rahmet, kederli ailesine, sevdiklerine ve Türk spor camiasına başsağlığı diliyoruz. pic.twitter.com/HscuK743Ft — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) January 11, 2022

Galatasaray said: “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of our former football player Ahmet Calik. May God have mercy on the deceased, we express our condolences to his grieving family, loved ones and Turkish sports community.”

Altyapımızda yetişen ve genç yaşta takımımızda kaptanlık görevini üstlenen, Konyaspor’da forma giyen eski futbolcumuz Ahmet Yılmaz Çalık’ın vefatını büyük bir üzüntüyle öğrendik. pic.twitter.com/WgDtU1guK4 — Gençlerbirliği SK (@kirmizikara) January 11, 2022

Genclerbirligi also added their condolences, while Norwich City defender Ozan Kabak posted a message on social media, with the former Liverpool centre-back having played with Calik at Galatasaray.