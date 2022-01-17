Tuchel not keen on Kurzawa transfer after Chelsea offered PSG full-back

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa, but GOAL has learned that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to take the France international.

The Premier League heavyweights find themselves short on options to fill a left wing-back berth after seeing Ben Chilwell suffer season-ending knee ligament damage.

Various options are now being explored when it comes to getting new or familiar faces on board, with PSG prepared to do business with their European rivals if all parties open themselves up to talks.

Do Chelsea want to sign Kurzawa?

It is understood that discussions have been held between officials in west London and the French capital regarding Kurzawa’s availability.

PSG are, however, yet to receive an official approach, amid talk of Serie A side Napoli being keen, and have no bids on the table.

That may remain the case when it comes to Chelsea, with the Blues facing resistance to a deal from their German coach.

Tuchel previously worked with Kurzawa at Parc des Princes, so knows all about the qualities that he would offer in English football.

He appears to be less than convinced that the 29-year-old, who has been restricted to just nine minutes of football with PSG in the 2021-22 campaign,is the answer to Chelsea ‘s problems.

The bigger picture

The Blues are looking for a short-term agreement, with England international Chilwell set to be welcomed back into their fold alongside Marcos Alonso at some stage.

They have already recalled Kenedy from a loan spell at Flamengo in his native Brazil and he could provide cover on the left flank if required.

Tuchel would prefer to get a more natural fit through the doors before another recruitment window closes, with efforts still being made to cut short Emerson Palmeiri’s stint at Lyon.

The Italy international has over 70 appearances for Chelsea to his name, but is due to see out the season in France.

Lyon are refusing to terminate that loan agreement ahead of schedule, with three compensation offers being knocked back by the Ligue 1 heavyweights.

That is forcing Chelsea to keep an eye across alternative markets and they remain open to approaches from agents – such as Kurzawa’s – when it comes to finding suitable solutions.

