Tuchel admits Lukaku return not very likely after Chelsea's £47.5m Sterling signing

The German also confirmed that it was the striker's wish to return to Inter on loan

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that a return to Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku is not "very likely", with the Blues head coach suggesting he is now happy with his long-term attacking options following the £47.5 million ($56m) capture of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Lukaku re-joined Inter earlier this summer on a season-long loan after just one season back at Chelsea.

The Blues saw little return on a club-record investment in the striker in 2021-22, and Tuchel has hinted that he no longer has a future at Stamford Bridge.

What has Tuchel said about Lukaku?

The German head coach was quizzed on the 29-year-old while away on the Blues' pre-season tour of the United States.

"Given the fact he's just on loan, of course there's a chance," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

"I don't know if it's very likely, but it's not on me to give an outlook on that. There is a chance for it."

Will Sterling be Chelsea's only attacking signing?

Chelsea have managed to add extra firepower to their forward line after losing Lukaku, with Sterling committing to a five-year deal following his switch from City.

The Blues have also been linked with Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, but Tuchel says he would be quite content with his current attacking options if they don't manage to sign anyone else.

"We decided together with the owners that we'd let him (Lukaku) go," he added.

"It was his wish to go, he had the possibility, we let him go.

"We brought now Raheem Sterling, which gives us a lot of flexibility, a lot of mobility, a lot of attacking options at the front, even if we don't recruit more players."

