'True happiness' - Arsenal’s Lauren remembers goal against Tottenham Hotspur

The former Cameroon international reminisces on his first penalty goal for the Gunners against rivals Spurs in a classic English top-flight encounter

Etame Lauren has remembered the memory of scoring for in their narrow home win against rivals, Hotspur in 2002.

The ex- international was the hero after scoring the winner for Arsene Wenger’s men in the 2-1 win at Highbury.

Freddie Ljungberg had given Arsenal a first-half lead thanks to his 24th-minute win; however, Teddy Sheringham levelled matters from the penalty spot.



And when it appeared like Spurs had exacted a damaging blow to their bitter rivals' title ambitions, Lauren beat Kasey Keller in goal after Dean Richards’ fouled Thierry Henry.



18 years later, Arsenal recalled that moment by sharing highlights of the goals scored on Twitter.

In his response to the Tweet, the retired right back relished his first penalty goal for the North Londoners.

“What wonderful memories at Arsenal. We really enjoyed those days and still do! True happiness!” he wrote.

What wonderful memories, @Arsenal… We really enjoyed those days and still do!



True happiness! 🔴⚪ https://t.co/akrTrOUrnq — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) April 6, 2020

Lauren played for seven seasons at Arsenal – scoring seven times in 159 appearances for the team before heading to Portsmouth.There, he won two Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and two Community Shields. It is worthy of note he was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2003–04 league season.