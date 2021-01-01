Troost-Ekong scores own goal in Watford victory over Derby County

The Hornets secured all three points at Vicarage Road, despite the Nigeria international turning the ball into his own net

William Troost-Ekong scored an own goal in Watford’s 2-1 victory over Derby County in Friday’s Championship game.

The centre-back was handed his 20th league appearance against the Rams since teaming up with the side from Serie A club Udinese last summer.

The Nigeria international started the game, forming a four-man defence along with Adam Masina, Kiko and Craig Cathcart.

The 27-year-old defender did not live up to expectations, turning the ball into his own net to pile pressure on the Hornets in the encounter.

Xisco Munoz’s men, however, managed to hold on to their lead and secure all three points to ensure they extended their winning run to three games.

Joao Pedro opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a fine strike before Will Hughes doubled the lead three minutes later after receiving an assist from Nathaniel Chalobah.

After the restart, Derby County tried all they could to try and avoid defeat and in the 77th minute, Troost-Ekong was forced to turn the ball into his own net to help the Rams reduce the deficit.

The Nigeria international made frantic efforts to correct his error in the encounter as Watford managed to clinch all three points.

Troost-Ekong featured for the duration of the game along with Senegal international Ismaila Sarr in the encounter.

Sarr, was, however, unable to add to his seven goals and nine assists this season in the outing but gave a good account of himself.

The victory helped Watford moved to the third spot on the Championship table after gathering 57 points from 31 games.

Troost-Ekong will hope to make amends when the Hornet take on Blackburn Rovers in their next league game on February 24.

Article continues below

The defender will be expected to make Gernot Rohr’s team for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

Troost-Ekong has made 45 appearances for the Nigeria national team since he switched his allegiance to the West African side from the Netherlands in 2015.