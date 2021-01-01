Troost-Ekong returns from Nigeria duty to help Watford secure victory over Sheffield Wednesday

The Super Eagles vice-captain featured prominently as the Hornets clinched their sixth consecutive win at Vicarage Road

William Troost-Ekong was in action as Watford secured a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in Friday’s Championship game.

The 27-year-old was handed his 26th league start in the encounter and formed a four-man defence for the Hornets along with Kiko, Francisco Sierralta and Adam Masina.

The centre-back delivered a solid defensive performance to help Xisco Munoz’s men to keep a clean sheet and nick their sixth win on the bounce.

Troost-Ekong only recently returned from international duty with the Nigeria national team and played a key role as the side secured back-to-back victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

His efforts helped the three-time African champions qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, to take place in Cameroon, and finish top of Group L.

Watford hit the ground running in the encounter and were rewarded for their fine start when Tom Lees was forced to turn the ball into his own net in the seventh minute.

The own-goal proved decisive as it determined the outcome of the game with no further goals in the encounter.

Troost-Ekong featured for the duration of the game, won two aerial contests, had 55 touches on the ball, made one clearance and one interception.

His compatriot Isaac Success was handed his second start this season and was on parade for 61 minutes before he was replaced by Dan Gosling.

The Super Eagles attacker returned from long hamstring problems in March against Nottingham Forest and has now made five appearances for the Hornets.

Senegal international Ismaila Sarr also played in the encounter after recovering from a hamstring injury, which prevented him from featuring for the Teranga Lions during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo and Eswatini.

Article continues below

The victory ensured Watford moved closer to securing automatic promotion to the Premier League as they maintained their second spot on the Championship table with 78 points from 39 games, behind leaders Norwich City.

Troost-Ekong has now made 28 appearances across all competitions for Watford in the current campaign.

The centre-back will be expected to feature when the Hornets slug it out against Middlesbrough in their next league game on Monday Afternoon.