Trezeguet equals Tom Cleverley’s four-year Aston Villa record

The Egyptian becomes the first Villan to score in three consecutive English topflight starts in over four years

Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan’s goal in ’s 2-1 defeat to on Wednesday evening means he becomes the second Villan to score in three consecutive Premier League starts.

With the Blues leading at Stamford Bridge thanks to Tammy Abraham’s effort, Trezeguet rounded off a fine move to put Dean Smith’s side level before the break.

Thanks to that strike, the former Kasimpasa midfielder now takes his place in Aston Villa history alongside Tom Cleverly, who had achieved the feat in May 2015.

Incidentally, he was assisted by compatriot Ahmed El Mohamady – and that became the first-ever English topflight goal to be scored and assisted by Egyptians.

1 - Trézéguet’s goal, assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady for Aston Villa vs Chelsea is the first-ever Premier League goal to be both scored and assisted by Egyptian players. Pharaohs. pic.twitter.com/r1mwR5L0Le — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2019

He was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 76th minute as his side suffered their eighth defeat of the season.

Smith’s men are 15th in the English elite division log with 15 points from 15 appearance and they host high-flying on Sunday.