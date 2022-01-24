Trending: 'What went wrong with Super Eagles?' - Fans ask questions after Afcon 2021 exit

Nigeria's elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia has fans talking on social media.

Youssef Msakni's 47th-minute goal was enough for the Carthage Eagles to beat the three-time African champions in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

The Super Eagles were unlucky with their chances, even after Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card five minutes after his introduction in the 60th minute.

While some fans are blaming goalkeeper Maduka Okoye for not doing enough to save Msakni's shot from outside the box, others described the online call Austin Eguavoen's team had with Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Sunday as a distraction.

Super Eagles

Before vs After Buhari’s call pic.twitter.com/vyFfjM4YUv — O’Toby. (@tobiaboyewa) January 23, 2022

Maduka Okoye when told to dive to save shot. pic.twitter.com/DXexfHxZXC — Beyonder (@The_Beyonder__) January 23, 2022

From when I saw a player called ifa in tunisia team I knew we wasn’t gonna win. Referee head come be like orunmila 😡😡 — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) January 23, 2022

Maduka okoye leaving the camp tonight pic.twitter.com/lwuYkPMEjd — Itz_ blaze (@UcheJonah5) January 23, 2022

Maduka Okoye had just one job. — savršen🍷 (@uconfidences) January 23, 2022

Super Eagles were doing well until they received a call from Buhari.

Moral Lesson: Mind the calls you receive on your journey to success 🤣🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/nYO4SPDeNy — Love4Biafra (@ezikpe76) January 23, 2022

Popular opinion: Buhari shouldn't have called the super eagles — Victorr (@victorrmark) January 23, 2022

Omo the eagles were not super today — wolfgang (@antia_oto) January 23, 2022

Well done Super Eagles, you have done so well and the country and the people of NIGERIA appreciate your efforts. forever NIGERIA #TeamNigeria @NGSuperEagles — Daddyfresh Jamal (@daddyfreshjamal) January 23, 2022

The super eagles were doing just fine before buhari's intervention 😲😲 we warned that buhari should not do video call with super eagles see the result now everything he touches turned sour😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Sclng9CNEj — Ahmed Muhammed Ali (@NGOSHE_001) January 23, 2022

Super eagles had a perfect group stage record only for them to receive a call from Buhari and then crash out

This omen is indeed bad. — Adamson (@Essence212) January 23, 2022

I miss Carl ikeme,former super eagles keeper who was diagnosed with acute leukaemia,he was the best we had after enyeama retired https://t.co/FTUSiblKqC — Eduardo (@ClickClickPao) January 23, 2022

Super Eagles put me in the mud pic.twitter.com/wuBcTe0ark — knee grow (@kingsley_Ok) January 23, 2022

The super eagles are not always lucky with goal keeper 😡 — MaxueLvictor 👽🤖 (@MaxAnieVictor) January 23, 2022

President Buhari must you call our Super Eagles 🦅 that has been flying before now…. Why the call? — Pauplin 👮⚓🛳️🛠️🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@engr_pauplin) January 23, 2022

Hello Buhari, with all due respect sir, we didn’t send you to call super eagles oo. — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️💦🌏 (@SMiTHiE___) January 23, 2022

What Buhari cannot destroy, does not exist😩 — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) January 23, 2022

These people don’t learn. Must you talk to Buhari before the match? — Mo-Mo 💙 (@Morris_Monye) January 23, 2022

Everything was going so well until Buhari addressed this team. Wetin be all this. — ÀGBÀ (@Oli_Ekun) January 23, 2022