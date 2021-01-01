‘Training in my garden was tough’ – Bolasie happy with his resurgence at Middlesbrough

After being frozen out at Everton, the 31-year-old is enjoying first-team football in the Championship with Boro

Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie has revealed the hard work he put in to maintain his fitness level after he struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Bolasie is currently on loan at Middlesbrough until the end of the season where he has played seven Championship matches so far with an assist to his name.

The 31-year-old was spending the 2019-20 season on loan at Sporting Lisbon before the league came to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus crisis in March 2020.

Upon his return to England, the former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa winger found it difficult to break into Ancelotti's Everton selection and even train with the first-team.

A temporary switch to Middlesbrough has resurrected his career and the 31-year-old disclosed how he survived ‘tough times' alone.

"The big difference is just being part of the matchday squad,” Bolasie told Hartlepool Mail.

“I didn’t have that routine for a long while until I started playing for Middlesbrough.

"It was tough doing training sessions in my garden, literally waiting to try and get in and then training at Everton.

"I left Sporting quite early because their season stopped and I was literally back in the country just waiting at Everton. I did the hard part to keep myself in shape but you can’t replicate games.”

Bolasie’s loan deal at the Riverside Stadium is expected to run out at the end of the season as well as his Everton contract.

After six years on Merseyside with four loan stints, the forward is undecided on his next move.

"At the minute I’m just concentrating on what I’m doing, nothing as of yet for next season,” the DR Congo international added.

“I’m sure the gaffer will come and have a chat so you never know and we’ll see what happens but I’m sure the gaffer will come when he’s ready.”