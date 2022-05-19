Toulon tournament 2022: Schedule, results, tables, top scorers and previous winners of Tournoi Maurice Revello

The high-anticipated Toulon tournament makes its return this year after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition will get underway on May 29, with the final scheduled to take place two weeks later on June 12.

Historically, France, Brazil and England have been the most successful teams at the renowned youth competition, but both reigning champions Brazil and England (who won the tournament thre times in a row between 2016 and 2018) will be absent this time around.

There will be plenty of other exciting teams to look forward to, though, as Argentina are expected to include a number of Europe-based stars in their squad, including Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho and Juventus' Matias Soule.

Illustrious names to have shone at the tournament in the past include the likes of David Ginola, Rui Costa, James Rodriguez, Javier Mascherano and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to name just a few.

Article continues below

Group A Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Argentina U-20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 France U-20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Panama U-23 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Saudi Arabia U-20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date Time Fixture May 29, 2022 14:00 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia May 29, 2022 17:30 France vs Panama June 1, 2022 14:00 Panama vs Argentina June 1, 2022 17:30 France vs Saudi Arabia June 4, 2022 14:00 Saudi Arabia vs Panama June 4, 2022 17:30 France vs Argentina

Group B Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Ghana U-20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Indonesia U-23 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Mexico U-20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Venezuela U-23 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Fixtures and Results

Date Time (local) Fixture May 30, 2022 13:30 Indonesia vs Venezuela May 30, 2022 17:30 Mexico vs Ghana June 2, 2022 14:00 Ghana vs Indonesia June 2, 2022 17:30 Mexico vs Venezuela June 5, 2022 14:00 Venezuela vs Ghana June 5, 2022 17:30 Mexico vs Indonesia

Group C Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Algeria U-23 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Colombia U-19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Comoros U-20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Japan U-19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Fixtures and Results

Date Time (local) Fixture May 31, 2022 14:00 Japan vs Algeria May 31, 2022 17:30 Colombia vs Comoros June 3, 2022 14:00 Japan vs Comoros June 3, 2022 17:30 Algeria vs Colombia June 6, 2022 14:00 Japan vs Colombia June 6, 2022 17:30 Algeria vs Comoros

2022 Toulon tournament 11th place play-off

Date Time (local) Fixture June 8, 2022 14:00 TBC

2022 Toulon tournament ninth place play-off

Date Time (local) Fixture June 8, 2022 17:30 TBC

2022 Toulon tournament seventh place play-off

Date Time (local) Fixture June 10, 2022 14:00 TBC

2022 Toulon tournament fifth place play-off

Date Time (local) Fixture June 10, 2022 17:30 TBC

2022 Toulon tournament semi-finals

Date Time (local) Fixture June 9, 2022 14:30 TBC June 9, 2022 18:00 TBC

2022 Toulon tournament third place play-off

Date Time (local) Fixture June 12, 2022 14:30 Loser S1 vs Loser S2

2022 Toulon tournament final

Date Time (local) Fixture June 12, 2022 18:00 Winner S1 vs Winner S2

2022 Toulon tournament top scorer

High-profile names such as Jean-Pierre Papin, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have lifted the top-scorer trophy in the past and there are plenty of promising forwards around at the tournament who will be desperate to follow in their footsteps.

Rank Name Country Goals 1. - - -

Toulon tournament past winners