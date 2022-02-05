Chelsea first-team coach Arno Michels feels it is difficult for Romelu Lukaku to score after the striker drew a blank against Plymouth in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

The Belgium international had two attempts on goal during the match at Stamford Bridge but failed to find the net as his side went on to win 2-1 after extra time.

Lukaku has now gone four games in a row without a goal for the Blues, but Michels says he has just been unlucky.

What has been said?

Michels, who managed the side from the touchline in the absence of head coach Thomas Tuchel, said at a press conference: "For him, maybe, it's a little bit tough right now to score. He is working a lot for the team, doing a lot of touches, but is a little bit unlucky.

"We try to put him [on the pitch], give him opportunities, and we will keep on like this because he is an important player for us.

"He is a striker so therefore he also needs some trust in the moments he doesn't score."

What happened to Mason Mount?

Mason Mount was substituted in the first half of extra time against the League One team and Michels confirmed he sustained an injury.

Asked if the injury could keep the midfielder out of the Club World Cup, the coach said: "Hopefully not, we will see. He felt an injury in extra time with this shot on goal. Only by this shot – it wasn't a serious problem during the game – it was only when he had the shot he realised he felt pain and so we took him off.

"We will see. There will be further exams. Hopefully, it's not too bad but right now I can't promise what the situation is."

