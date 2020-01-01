Tottenham’s Aurier not under pressure to play after brother’s death – Mourinho

The Ivorian defender is a doubt for Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle following the tragic death of his brother earlier this week

Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has disclosed that Serge Aurier can do what he wants after the death of his brother on Monday.

Aurier's brother, Christopher was shot dead outside a nightclub in , less than 24 hours after the international helped Spurs earn the North London derby bragging rights with a 2-1 win over .

Ahead of their visit to on Wednesday, Mourinho said the 27-year-old who is still in grief is not ready to play but he might travel to France or travel with the team to Tyne and Wear.

More teams

"I still don't know [if the player would train later that day], I don't know what he is keen to do, I am not going to put any pressure on him," Mourinho was quoted as saying by Football London.

"Maybe he travels with us because it is good for him to travel but then he is not ready to play. At this moment I have no idea. I have no idea, the only thinking that is clear is that we are here to support him and not to demand anything of him at all.

"[We gave him] all the options. He can do what he wants, he can go to France, he can stay here, he can come to training, he can go to the game.

“That's obvious, that's human, family is more important in this tragic situation than our need for him and our crucial match. Nothing matters, he does what he wants.

"Let me speak with him and we will see. At this moment I don't know. I spoke with him on the phone, no more than that.

Article continues below

"We gave him the space to process, the space for him to be involved with his family. We are going to make the decision that he wants.

"[Whether he plays] depends on the feelings I have on the conversation. We are going to speak."

Aurier has been key play in Jose Mourinho's team since the Portuguese manager's arrival in November, and he has played 30 games in the Premier League this season with a goal to his name.