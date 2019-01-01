Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Mauricio Pochettino's side will look to follow up their success in Europe with a domestic return to form against the Terriers

With a positive result earned in the following a big win against Manchester City, will return their attention towards securing a top-four berth when they host relegated at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side delivered an upset on Tuesday after Heung-Min Son netted a late goal to give them the advantage over Pep Guardiola's presumptive favourites heading into next week's second leg of the quarter-finals.

But Spurs will be forced to contend without star man Harry Kane after the captain was confirmed to have damaged his ankle ligaments in the victory, effectively ruling him out for what will likely be the rest of the season.

Jan Siewert, meanwhile, will hope his side can deliver him only his second win in charge as the Terriers prepare for life in the Championship next season.

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Eyoma, Davies Midfielders Son, Winks, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Amos, Marsh, Skipp, Bowden, Alli Forwards Llorente

Mauricio Pochettino will be forced to contend without striker and influential England captain Harry Kane after the 25-year-old was confirmed to have picked up a ligament injury in his left ankle during their Champions League win over .

Dele Alli also fractured his hand in the encounter but the midfielder is still thought to be in consideration to feature against the Terriers.

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Winks; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Llorente.

Position Huddersfield players Goalkeepers Lossl, Hamer, Schofield Defenders Smith, Lowe, Zanka, Schindler, Stankovic, Kongolo, Hadergjonaj, Durm, Jorgensen, Brown Midfielders Hogg, Billing, Sabiri, Pritchard, Bacuna, Puncheon, Mooy Forwards Kachunga, Depoitre, Quaner, Mounie, Diakhaby, Grant

Jan Siewert has no fresh injuries to be concerned with and will likely keep faith with the same side who were drubbed by Leicester last time out.

Aaron Mooy will, however, have to be careful not to pick up another booking with the midfielder potentially facing a suspension with another yellow card.

Potential Huddersfield starting XI: Hamer; Smith, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm; Mooy, Hogg, Stankovic, Lowe; Pritchard; Grant.

Match Preview

With the 2018-19 campaign entering the final weeks, Tottenham find themselves not only in the top four of the Premier League but 90 minutes away from a potential Champions League semi-final too.

Heung-Min Son’s late effort on Tuesday saw Spurs hand Manchester City their first defeat in over a dozen games, putting them in the driving seat for the reward of a last-four clash with either or .

It hands Mauricio Pochettino a significant boost after his side suffered a run of stuttering form in recent weeks that saw their challenge for the Premier League title alongside City and fade away in disappointing fashion.

They now face a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals of a major European competition for the first time in 35 years, since their 1983-84 UEFA Cup campaign.

Firstly, however, they face Huddersfield as they look to pick up maximum points in Saturday's early kick-off and put pressure on the rest of the sides in the hunt for a top-four finish.

The Terriers were the first side confirmed to be relegated this year after a dismal campaign that saw their long-term manager David Wagner step down after he failed to produce results.

Replacement Jan Siewert has fared little better, with just one win in his first 10 games in charge, but he will likely utilise one of the last chances he has to take his side up against top-tier opposition to help finetune his preparations for life in the Championship.

One boost for Town – and blow for Spurs – is the absence of England striker Harry Kane.

The Spurs talisman is expected to miss the run-in for the rest of the season after picking up an ankle ligament injury against City earlier this week.

That lands a major hit upon Pochettino’s plans for the rest of the campaign and the Argentine will be keen to ensure that his side responds to the news of their star man's injury by delivering an emphatic result on the pitch against Huddersfield.