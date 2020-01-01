Tottenham urged to re-sign Defoe as cover for injured Kane

Ex-Spurs favourite Gary Mabbutt has advised his old club to bring in the Rangers striker on a short-term deal in the January window

should bring Jermain Defoe back in to fill Harry Kane's boots until the end of the season, according to Gary Mabbutt.

Spurs have confirmed that Kane will be out of action until April with a hamstring injury, after rupturing a tendon during a 1-0 defeat to on New Year's Day.

In his absence, Jose Mourinho still has Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min to call upon, but 17-year-old Troy Parrot is the only other natural centre-forward option in his squad.

The Lilywhites have been tipped to recruit a backup striker with the winter market now open, and Goal has learned that the club are already looking into the possibility of signing ace Moussa Dembele.

However, Mabutt has urged Spurs not to rush into any decision, while suggesting that frontman Defoe could be the ideal man to replace Kane on a short-term basis.

“You can’t just go into a panic buy just because your star player is going to be out for two or three months, because when that player comes back the competition is going to be even greater," the ex-Tottenham defender told Love Sport Radio.

"The player coming in may not want that. Ideally, you’d bring back in Jermaine Defoe on loan just to cover that area.”

Defoe has been in fine form for Rangers this season, scoring 11 goals in 16 Scottish Premier League outings to help Steven Gerrard's team rise to the top of the standings.

The former international enjoyed three separate spells at Tottenham earlier in his career, scoring 139 goals across all competitions in total.

Milan's Krzysztof Piatek has also been heavily linked with a move to north London, with his place in the starting line up at San Siro now under threat following the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Despite the fact Piatek has only scored 13 goals in 26 matches for the Rossoneri, Mabutt thinks the international has all the attributes of a "classic number nine".

“I’ve seen Piatek a number of times, he’s a classic number nine," he said. "He’s brave, he’s good in the air, scores with both feet. His control and first touch are good, he’s strong and he scores goals.”

Article continues below

Mabutt is confident that Mourinho's side can cope without an extra forward if they decide not to dip into the market though, referencing their semi-final win over last season as proof of their strength in depth.

He added: “I think we’ve got a very good squad - last year in the Champions League in the game against Ajax Moura stepped up and got a hat-trick which saw us get through to the final so we’ve got players there that can step up to the mark and now the opportunity is there for them again.”

Tottenham will be back in Premier League action on Saturday evening when they play host to runaway leaders .