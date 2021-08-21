Tottenham target Lautaro rejected big offers in order to stay at Inter, Moratta confirms

The Serie A side had agreed to sell the striker to Spurs this summer but the player asked to stay at San Siro for at least one more year

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed Lautaro Martinez has rejected offers from other clubs and wants to stay at the Serie A champions.

Tottenham reached an agreement with Inter for the striker this summer worth £60 million ($82m), Goal can confirm, while Atletico Madrid were also reported to be interested in signing him.

But the player’s agent said recently that he wants to stay at San Siro as they look to retain their Serie A title this season.

What has been said?

Marotta has confirmed that Lautaro, 23, had knocked back offers from elsewhere and has made it clear he does not want to be sold.

“Lautaro is a player who explicitly asked to stay at Inter, despite receiving other lucrative offers,” Marotta said to DAZN.

“We are proud of that, he wants to prove himself a champion here and we are very happy that he can continue his growth process at this club.”

When does Martinez's contract expire?

The Argentina international has two years left on his current contract at Inter.

Article continues below

However, Sky Sport in Italy says the two parties are in talks over a long-term extension and on course to reach an agreement by early-September.

Lautaro suggested on Saturday that he is keen to remain at the club, writing in an Instagram post: "Today a new championship begins, today another path begins where we all have to be united, we players, the staff, the fans and all the people who work around us, for a single goal to keep Inter as high as possible."

Further reading