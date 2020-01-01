Tottenham star Son out for 'a while' with hamstring injury, Mourinho confirms

The South Korea forward was forced off during Sunday's draw with Newcastle and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines

forward Son Heung-min is likely to be out for some time with a hamstring injury, according to Jose Mourinho.

Son, who twice hit the woodwork in the first half after Lucas Moura opened the scoring, was replaced by Steven Bergwijn for the second period, with the match finishing in controversial fashion when Callum Wilson equalised with a 97th-minute penalty after Eric Dier was punished for handball via a VAR check.

Head coach Mourinho, who walked down the tunnel after Wilson scored from the spot, later told reporters Son's injury is not insignificant.

The news is a blow for Spurs ahead of what looks to be a challenging week in three competitions.

They meet in the last-16 on Tuesday, just two days before hosting Maccabi Haifa in their play-off.

Spurs end the week with a visit to Mourinho's former club on October 4, and the Portuguese suggested the packed fixture schedule – one he considers deeply unfair – is likely to lead to more injuries.

The north London club have already played five games in 15 days so far this season, and it would have been six had they not received a bye in the Carabao Cup after Leyton Orient were forced to postpone their third-round clash on Tuesday because of a Covid-19 outbreak among their squad.

"He [Son] is just the first one," he told Sky Sports . "I imagine Tuesday, Thursday another one, Sunday a couple more, but this is the respect Tottenham gets.

"Tottenham is a big club. Our history in terms of trophies is not as big as other clubs and I realise that I'm coaching with a lot of passion and love.

"I love the club and love to be here. I don't see myself leaving and going to another club because I love it so much, but I realise now the difference between clubs with a big history and not."