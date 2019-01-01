Tottenham star Kane scores 200th career goal

The 25-year-old striker reached a new milestone just days after he became his team's all-time top scorer in European competition

Harry Kane scored the 200th goal of his career when he opened the scoring at on Saturday.

The 25-year-old striker fired to the lead at St Mary's when he took on a pass from Dele Alli and fired into the bottom corner 26 minutes into the game.

The star has reached the milestone for club and country in just 349 appearances.

Kane scored 16 times across his spells at , Leyton Orient and Leicester before sparking into life at Spurs. He has now scored 164 goals in 249 games for the outfit, netting 24 of them this season. He has also scored 20 times in just 35 games for England.

The two-time Premier League top scorer is in contention for a third Premier League Golden Boot, having now scored 17 times in the English top-flight this term. He is one goal behind star Sergio Aguero, who tops the league's goal chart.

After setting a new record as the top scorer in the history of the north London derby at the start of the month when he converted a penalty against , Kane became Tottenham's all-time top scorer in European competition in midweek.

The attacker scored the winner against in the second leg of their last-16 tie to take his continental tally up to 24 and drawing rare praise from opposition goalkeeper Roman Burki.

200 - Harry Kane has now scored 200 career goals for club and country combined. Superstar. pic.twitter.com/sPagm00Q8Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2019

"You know he will score and it was like that. It was unlucky for us, but we played very well, especially in the first half," Burki said, adding: "Harry Kane is a beast, a player every team would love to have."

And coach Mauricio Pochettino was quick to hail his star forward after they sealed their place in the quarter-finals of Europe's top club competition, saying: "He is one of the best strikers in the world. The mentality and determination is fantastic. I want to congratulate him."