Tottenham star Alli to miss start of season with hamstring injury

Mauricio Pochettino believes the issue is minor but admits to some frustrations with the England international's history of similar complaints

manager Mauricio Pochettino has ruled midfielder Dele Alli out of the beginning of the Premier League season.

The 23-year-old has suffered a hamstring injury, and, although Pochettino believes it is a relatively minor niggle, he also feels it is part of a frustrating string of injuries for his young star.

The Argentine, who took Spurs to last season’s final, said the international, who earlier this week said he was fit for the new season, will be back with the team shortly.

“I don’t know if the club have communicated how long [Alli will be out] but I don’t believe he’s going to be ready for the start of the season,” Pochettino told a press conference

“It’s the same area [as previous injuries]. Yes, of course we are worried. He’s still so young. Just 23-years-old and many, many hamstring problems in the last few years.

“He must pay attention to what’s going on in his body, but we are here to try to help him. I think it’s a minor injury, only a few weeks until he can be available again and be with the group.

Pochettino was less sure as to the return of Juan Foyth. The international suffered an ankle ligament injury during Spurs’ Audi Cup victory over on July 31.

He was, however, able to provide better news regarding several squad members who missed Sunday’s game with .

“With Juan I think the medical staff are going to update in the next few days,” he continued. “I cannot say more because I don’t know exactly how much time.

“For sure it is a tough injury and for sure it is many weeks he is going to be out. We hope he can recover as soon as possible.

“Serge [Aurier], [Victor] Wanyama and [Eric] Dier were at the training ground today, for different reasons they are short in their preparation. Rather than play today it was important to train and to try to be fit as soon as possible.”

Despite the injuries, Pochettino said he was content with his squad, although he hasn’t spoken with chairman Daniel Levy about transfer business.

“[Levy] is in Miami and I didn’t have the opportunity to speak with him.

“I am happy with my squad. We’ll see what happens in the next few days,” he concluded.

Spurs kick-off their new season with a home match against newly-promoted on Saturday.